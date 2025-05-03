Gold price reduced by Tk 3570 per bhori

The price of pure gold (pure gold) has decreased in the local market. As a result, the new price of gold has been determined considering the overall situation, Bajus said.

According to the new rates, the price of 21 carat gold has been fixed at Tk 161,301 per bhori, 18 carat gold at Tk138,253 per bhori, and the price of Tk1,14,296 per bhori according to the traditional method.

Earlier, on 23 April, the price of gold per bhori was reduced by Tk 5342, and the price of a 22-carat gold per bhori was fixed at Tk 172,546.

With this, the price of gold has been adjusted 27 times in the domestic market this year. Where the price has been increased 19 times, and decreased only 8 times.