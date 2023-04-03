Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman seeks bail again

Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman on Monday sought bail again in the case filed at Ramna police station in the capital under Digital Security Act (DSA).
The bail appeal was filed at the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Dhaka, said Samsuzzaman’s lawyer Prasanta Kumar Karmaker.
He further said the bail appeal is likely to be heard at around 2:00 pm.
Ramna police produced Samsuzzaman before the CMM court on 30 March and appealed for keeping him in jail while Samsuzzaman’s lawyer sought his bail that day. Later, the court ordered to send him to jail after hearing.
* More to follow …