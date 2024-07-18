Quota reform movement
2 killed, several hundred injured in clashes in Uttara
Two protestors have been killed and several hundred injured in clashes between quota protests and police-RAB at Uttara in the capital on Thursday, physicians have said.
Uttara Modern Medical College professor Sabbir Ahmed, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "A student who died from clashes was brought to the hospital at around 12:00 pm. I can say he is a student."
He, however, declined to divulge the information regarding the deceased student's educational institution.
Sabbir Ahmed further said over 100 injured students have been received from the hospital.
Many of them have been released after treatment, he said adding about 30 students have been undergoing treatment till 3:00pm.
He also said they are struggling to accommodate so many injured people.
Orthopedics expert at Uttara Crescent Hospital, Mahmudul Hasan, said over 400 injured protesting students have taken treatment. A protestor has died.
Physician Mahmudul Hasan also said of the injured, 10-12 have received eye injuries. They have been sent to Bangladesh Eye Hospital.
Protesters in Uttara of the capital clashed with the police and RAB after 11:00 am on Thursday.
Prothom Alo's Gazipur correspondent from the spot said students from various private universities, colleges and schools gathered at the Zamzam tower at around 11:00 am.
Later, when they in procession tried to go to the main road, police and RAB tried to disperse them, resulting in break out of the clashes.