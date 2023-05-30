Proceedings in Tarique-Zubaida graft case disrupted for lawyers clash

On the tenth day of recording testimony in a graft case against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman, clashes erupted between pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers, disrupting proceedings.
Both sides blamed each other for the clashes, which resulted in several injuries, reports UNB.
Metropolitan senior special judge Md Asaduzzaman had to leave the courtroom at noon due to the commotion among the lawyers.
However, the judge returned to the courtroom and resumed recording the testimony later in the evening.
Chartered Accountant AK Abdul Matin from 'Matin & Co.' testified as the seventh witness in the case, following the testimonies of six previous witnesses.
So far, seven out of the 56 witnesses in the case have testified. However, none of the witnesses have faced cross-examination as the accused individuals are currently absconding.
The court has scheduled the next date of hearing for 31 May.
The trial began on 21 May with a statement from ACC deputy director Zahirul Huda.
Previously, a Dhaka court framed charges against Tarique Rahman and Zubaida in the graft case on 13 April.
On 1 November, a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants for Tarique and Zubaida in the graft case. It also ordered the publication of a notice in the newspaper, summoning them to appear before the court on 19 January.
On 26 June, the High Court directed the trial court to expedite the disposal of the case.
On 26 September 2007, the ACC filed a complaint with Kafrul police against Tarique Rahman, Zubaida, and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for accumulating wealth worth Tk 4.81 crore beyond their known sources of income and concealing information in their affidavits.