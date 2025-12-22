Journalists' personal safety has now become the overriding concern: Mahfuz Anam

Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam said that concerns over journalists’ personal safety have now overshadowed demands for freedom of expression, drawing on his experience of the attack on The Daily Star.

He raised the issue of journalists’ insecurity while speaking at a protest rally held on Monday at Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka, organised in protest against the attacks and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as the harassment of Editors’ Council President and New Age editor Nurul Kabir.

On Thursday night, the country’s leading news outlet Prothom Alo fell victim to an organised terrorist attack. Its office at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka was attacked, vandalised, set on fire, and looted, reducing the premises to ashes. This was followed by an attack on The Daily Star, where its office was vandalised, torched, and looted. Upon receiving the news and going to the scene, Nurul Kabir was harassed.