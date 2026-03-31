High Court division justice Rezaul Hasan submits resignation letter

Justice Md Rezaul Hasan of the High Court division of the Supreme Court has submitted his resignation letter to the President citing personal reasons. The resignation letter was sent to the President yesterday Monday from the Supreme Court administration.

When asked, Supreme Court Registrar General Muhammad Habibur Rahman Siddiqi told Prothom Alo today Tuesday that Justice Rezaul Hasan submitted his resignation yesterday citing personal reasons. He submitted the resignation letter to the President through the Chief Justice. According to the rules, the resignation letter was sent to the President yesterday. Proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Rezaul were ongoing.

If allegations arise against a judge of incapacity to perform duties or serious misconduct, action can be taken through an investigation by the Supreme Judicial Council. The council is formed with the Chief Justice and the next two senior judges.

According to relevant sources, an application was submitted to refer Justice Rezaul Hasan to the Supreme Judicial Council for investigation over allegations including biased conduct in the proceedings of two company cases in 2010 and 2011, as well as acquiring assets through corruption. The application was submitted on 24 November last year to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court by Shah Group Chairman KM Mozibul Haque.