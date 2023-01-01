Omicron BF.7 detected in Bangladesh: IEDCR

Speaking to Prothom Alo, IEDCR director professor Tahmina Shirin said they have detected the presence of BF.7, a new sub-variant of Omicron, in the bodies of four Chinese nationals.
Earlier, on 26 December, coronavirus was detected in the bodies of four Chinese nationals who arrived from China, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Later, they were sent to the corona hospital of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).
Recently, the spread of Covid-19 has spiked sharply in China. Amid global concerns about this, the test of passengers from China and several other countries has begun at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The US and several other countries have made taking Covid-19 test mandatory for Chinese nationals.