2 Bangladeshi students missing in the US for a week

Jamil is pursuing a PhD in Geography, Environment and Policy at the university, while Nahida is undertaking doctoral research in Chemical Engineering.

According to the university police department, Jamil and Nahida were last seen in Tampa on 16 April. Jamil was last seen at around 9:00 am that day at his student accommodation near the university.

Nahida, meanwhile, was last seen at around 10:00 am the same day in the university’s Natural and Environmental Sciences Building.