2 Bangladeshi students missing in the US for a week
Two Bangladeshi PhD students at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, have been reported missing since last Thursday.
The missing students are Jamil Limon and Nahida S Brishti, both aged 27. The university’s police department formally disclosed their disappearance to the media last Tuesday.
Jamil is pursuing a PhD in Geography, Environment and Policy at the university, while Nahida is undertaking doctoral research in Chemical Engineering.
According to the university police department, Jamil and Nahida were last seen in Tampa on 16 April. Jamil was last seen at around 9:00 am that day at his student accommodation near the university.
Nahida, meanwhile, was last seen at around 10:00 am the same day in the university’s Natural and Environmental Sciences Building.
The local Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to locate the two missing students.
According to reports published by NBC and several other media outlets in the United States, a family friend informed the authorities at around 5:00 pm last Friday after being unable to contact either of them.
Two missing persons reports were subsequently filed. Their names have since been entered into state and national missing persons databases.
As the matter remains under investigation, police have not released further details. However, they have urged anyone with information about the two students to contact the authorities immediately.
Citing police, local media outlet Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported that the two students are not in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The university authorities have expressed concern over the disappearance of the two students.