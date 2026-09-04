Perception of viewing Hindus as vote bank has shattered: Home Minister

The perception of viewing the Hindus as the vote bank of fascist forces has been shattered, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Friday.

He also said the country’s Hindu community had shattered in the 13th parliamentary election the misconception and myth that the fascist forces of the past considered them their vote bank.

The Home Minister made the remarks as the chief guest at a rally held on Friday afternoon before the Janmashtami procession. The rally was held at Palashi intersection in the capital.

After the rally, a procession began from Palashi intersection towards Victoria Park in Old Dhaka.