Bangladesh signs agreement to purchase fighter jets from Italy

Discussions are underway to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon (Multi-Role Combat Aircraft – MRCA) fighter jets from Italy.

As part of this process, today, Tuesday, the Bangladesh Air Force signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Italian defence equipment manufacturer Leonardo S.p.A.

The Bangladesh Air Force announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon that during the LOI signing ceremony held at the Air Force Headquarters, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan, Chief of the Bangladesh Air Force, and Antonio Alessandro, the Ambassador of Italy to Bangladesh, were present.