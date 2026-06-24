PM leaves Dalian for Beijing by bullet train

After attending the World Economic Forum (WEF), Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday left Dalian for Beijing by a bullet train.

Tarique Rahman left here for Beijing by a high-speed bullet train from Dalian North Railway Station at about 2:00 pm (local time).

Zubaida Rahman, spouse of the premier, is accompanying him.

The premier arrived at the railway station by a jeep from Shangri-La Hotel amid tight security.