PM leaves Dalian for Beijing by bullet train
After attending the World Economic Forum (WEF), Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday left Dalian for Beijing by a bullet train.
Tarique Rahman left here for Beijing by a high-speed bullet train from Dalian North Railway Station at about 2:00 pm (local time).
Zubaida Rahman, spouse of the premier, is accompanying him.
The premier arrived at the railway station by a jeep from Shangri-La Hotel amid tight security.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attended the plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Dalian at 10:00 am (local time).
The meeting was held at the Dalian International Conference Center. President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Alois Zwingli delivered the opening speech at the session.
Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajic and Guinean Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah also attended the session with Alois Zwingli, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum in the chair.
Over 1,700 government representatives, policymakers, businesspeople, and technology entrepreneurs from more than 90 countries are participating in the conference.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's participation in the WEF meet, also called as 'Summer Davos', will not only expand new investment and employment opportunities for Bangladesh, but also enrich and strengthen national capabilities by adopting best practices and experiences from different countries.
Tarique Rahman arrived in Dalian, China, on Monday (22 June, 2026) from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, starting the second leg of his first overseas visit.
Earlier, he departed from Dhaka for Malaysia on a two-day official visit on 21 June since assuming office.