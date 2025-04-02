NYT report says Islamist hard-liners see an opening in Bangladesh, Govt terms the report ‘misleading’

In a report published online on 1 April, the US-based New York Times apprehended the rise of religious extremism in Bangladesh. The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, however, termed the New York Times article “a misleading one”.

“The New York Times article paints a troubling and one-sided view of Bangladesh, suggesting that the country is on the brink of being overtaken by religious extremism,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts.

The New York Times report titled ‘As Bangladesh Reinvents Itself, Islamist Hard-Liners See an Opening’ started with the sentence, “The extremists began by asserting control over women’s bodies.”

It said, “In the political vacuum that has emerged after the overthrow of Bangladesh’s authoritarian leader, religious fundamentalists in one town declared that young women could no longer play soccer. In another, they forced the police to free a man who had harassed a woman for not covering her hair in public, then draped him in garlands of flowers.”

According to the report, “More brazen calls followed. Demonstrators at a rally in Dhaka, the capital, warned that if the government did not give the death penalty to anyone who disrespected Islam, they would carry out executions with their own hands. Days later, an outlawed group held a large march demanding an Islamic caliphate.