Road accidents kill nearly 100 children among 532 in March across country: RSF

At least 98 children were killed in road crashes across Bangladesh in March, underscoring the growing toll of unsafe roads on the country’s most vulnerable.

A total of 532 people died and 2,221 were injured in 576 road accidents in the month, according to a report by the Road Safety Foundation compiled from national dailies, online portals and electronic media.

Children accounted for nearly one in five of the fatalities while 66 women were also among the dead.