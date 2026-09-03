Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: Faulty safety valves delay electricity supply to national grid, says Minister

Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam has said the timeline for starting power supply from the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to the national grid is being pushed back due to problems with safety valves.

The minister could not provide a specific timeline for when the safety valve problems would be repaired or when the first unit would begin supplying electricity to the national grid.

He made the remarks at a press conference at ICT Tower in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon. The press conference was organised to highlight the major achievements of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Science and Technology during the BNP government’s first 180 days.

Fakir Mahbub Anam said preparatory tests began on 28 April at the plant’s first unit ahead of fuel loading. At that stage, the target was to begin supplying electricity to the national grid within four to six months. Tests have now been completed through several stages, with Stage B completed. However, the plant cannot proceed to Stage C because of problems with two safety valves.