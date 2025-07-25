Notification of Voters' List (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 issued
The government has issued the gazette notification of the Voters' List (Amendment) Ordinance 2025.
According to the notification, the Election Commission (EC) can publish the voters' list before announcement of the polls schedule at any time of the year if necessary.
The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued the notification on Thursday night.
Earlier the persons who complete the age of 18 years after 1 January was not eligible for inclusion in the voters’ list.
But now, in necessary, the EC can publish the voters’ list before the announcement of the polls schedule at any time of the year, the notification said.