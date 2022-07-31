Bangladesh

Govt appoints 11 more judges at HC division

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government on Sunday appointed 11 more additional judges at the High Court (HC) division of the Supreme Court (SC) for two years.

Of them, four are district and sessions judges, three deputy attorney generals and four SC advocates. The law ministry at the directive of president M Abdul Hamid issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The gazette read the appointment of the judges will come into effect from the date of their oath.

They are: district and sessions judge Md Shawkat Ali Chowdhury, district and sessions judge Md Atabullah, deputy attorney general Biswajit Debnath, deputy attorney general Md Aminul Islam, advocate Md Ali Reza, supreme court registrar general Md Bozlur Rahman, Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayesh, district and sessions judge Fahmida Quader, deputy attorney general Md Bashir-Ullah, advocate SM Masud Hossain Dolon and advocate AKM Rabiul Hasan.

