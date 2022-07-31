Govt appoints 11 more judges at HC division

The gazette read the appointment of the judges will come into effect from the date of their oath.
They are: district and sessions judge Md Shawkat Ali Chowdhury, district and sessions judge Md Atabullah, deputy attorney general Biswajit Debnath, deputy attorney general Md Aminul Islam, advocate Md Ali Reza, supreme court registrar general Md Bozlur Rahman, Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayesh, district and sessions judge Fahmida Quader, deputy attorney general Md Bashir-Ullah, advocate SM Masud Hossain Dolon and advocate AKM Rabiul Hasan.