Desh Rupantor editor Amit Habib dies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death.
In a condolence message, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Habib was admitted to the hospital on 21 July. He was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) upon deterioration of his health condition, according to family sources.
In his long career, he served as advisory editor of Dainik Kaler Kantho, chief news editor of Dainik Samakal. He also worked at Dainik Ajker Kagoj and Dainik Jai Jai Din in different positions.
In 1987, Habib cut his teeth in journalism as both reporter and sub-editor at Khabar Group of Publications Limited.