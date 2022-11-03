Election to Rangpur city corporation on 27 Dec

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal presided over the meeting, said a press release of the EC.
There are 358,000 voters in the Rangpur City Corporation, which was established on 28 June 2018..
The last Rangpur city election was held on 21 December 2017 using EVMs.
Jatiya Party’s Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa was elected as mayor. The first meeting of the corporation was held on 19 February 2018 and tenure of its elected representatives is set to be end on 18 February 2023.
On Thursday’s meeting, the EC also decided to conduct by-polls to five municipalities and vacant post of several union parishads on 29 December. The five municipalities are Bagha of Rajshahi, Birol of Dinajpur, Boda of Panchagarh, Alfadanga of Faridpur and Bonpara of Natore.
EVM will be used during the municipality polls and voting will be conducted from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
The commission also decided to install CCTV camera during the polls in the Rangpur city and the municipalities.