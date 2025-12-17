Sharif Osman Hadi’s condition extremely critical: CA’s Press Wing
The physical condition of gunshot victim Sharif Osman Hadi is extremely critical. He is currently undergoing treatment in Singapore.
The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said this in a message issued on Wednesday, providing an update on Hadi’s health.
The press wing said that Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited Sharif Osman Hadi—an intrepid frontline fighter of the July mass uprising and spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho—who is receiving treatment in the country.
Later in the evening, Vivian Balakrishnan called Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, and briefed him on Hadi’s medical condition. Vivian Balakrishnan told the Chief Adviser, “Hadi’s condition is extremely critical.”
According to the press wing, the Chief Adviser has urged the country’s people to remain calm and requested them to pray for Hadi’s recovery.
Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, had been campaigning to contest the election as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency. Last Friday afternoon, miscreants shot him on Box Culvert Road in Purana Paltan. He was taken in critical condition to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, and later transferred to Evercare Hospital.
On Monday afternoon, Osman Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment. Accompanying him are his brother as well as Bangladeshi physicians and nurses.