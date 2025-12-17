Sharif Osman Hadi’s condition extremely critical: CA’s Press Wing

The physical condition of gunshot victim Sharif Osman Hadi is extremely critical. He is currently undergoing treatment in Singapore.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said this in a message issued on Wednesday, providing an update on Hadi’s health.

The press wing said that Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visited Sharif Osman Hadi—an intrepid frontline fighter of the July mass uprising and spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho—who is receiving treatment in the country.