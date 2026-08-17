Boat drifted in the Mediterranean for 10 days, leaving 10 people dead

Twenty-nine Bangladeshi aspiring migrants have been rescued alive from a rubber boat adrift in the Mediterranean Sea.

They are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Egypt, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday, Sunday.

The embassy's initial report stated that with the help of human traffickers, the boat had set off from Tobruk, Libya, and embarked on a risky journey across the Mediterranean heading towards Greece.

During the voyage, the boat lost its way. Later, the boat, including 29 Bangladeshi aspiring migrants, arrived at the coast of Egypt's Marsa Matrouh area.

At that time, they were rescued by the local police. Among those rescued, 18 were in a critically ill and unconscious state. The rescued individuals were admitted to Egypt’s Marsa Matrouh General Hospital for treatment.