29 Bangladeshis rescued
Boat drifted in the Mediterranean for 10 days, leaving 10 people dead
Twenty-nine Bangladeshi aspiring migrants have been rescued alive from a rubber boat adrift in the Mediterranean Sea.
They are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Egypt, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday, Sunday.
The embassy's initial report stated that with the help of human traffickers, the boat had set off from Tobruk, Libya, and embarked on a risky journey across the Mediterranean heading towards Greece.
During the voyage, the boat lost its way. Later, the boat, including 29 Bangladeshi aspiring migrants, arrived at the coast of Egypt's Marsa Matrouh area.
At that time, they were rescued by the local police. Among those rescued, 18 were in a critically ill and unconscious state. The rescued individuals were admitted to Egypt’s Marsa Matrouh General Hospital for treatment.
The embassy stated that upon learning of the matter, the First Secretary (Labour) Md Zakir Hossain communicated with the local police and hospital authorities.
The police said that 29 aspiring migrants are undergoing treatment under their supervision at the hospital. Subsequently, with the help of a hospital staff member, Zakir Hossain had a phone conversation with Abdul Karim, one of the Bangladeshis under treatment.
According to the embassy, relaying Abdul Karim's account, on 3 August, a total of 42 people, including 38 Bangladeshis and 4 Sudanese, set off on a rubber boat from Tobruk, Libya, towards Greece.
The boat was operated with a speedboat engine. There was no navigation system on the boat. Before the journey, they were informed that it would take approximately 36 hours to cross the Mediterranean and reach Greece.
At one point, they ran out of fuel, and the boat lost its way. The boat was adrift in the Mediterranean for about 10 days. Eventually, on 13 August, the boat arrived at the coast of Egypt's Marsa Matrouh area.
The embassy reports, based on Abdul Karim's information, that due to extreme heat, intense sunlight, lack of food and water while adrift at sea, a total of 10 people, including 9 Bangladeshis and 1 Sudanese, fell ill and died.
At one point, the bodies began to decompose. The surviving passengers were then forced to release the bodies into the sea.
It was mentioned that since learning of the incident, the embassy has been maintaining regular contact with the local police and hospital authorities.
The embassy stated that they are continuously monitoring the physical condition of the Bangladeshis receiving treatment in Egypt.
Necessary consular and other supportive measures have been initiated. Once the Bangladeshi patients recover, necessary measures will be taken to send them to Bangladesh at the earliest, following the formal procedures with the relevant authorities as per Egyptian laws.