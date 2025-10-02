No substitute for oxygen

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers oxygen a life-saving medicine. As the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has waned, oxygen has lost prominence in medical discussions. Experts say it is now time to focus on the use of oxygen for patients at home.

From mid-May 2020, soon after the pandemic began, oxygen shortages in both public and private hospitals across the country sparked uproar. Before COVID-19, the daily demand for oxygen in Bangladesh was 50–70 metric tons. During the pandemic, that demand rose two and a half to three times. At the same time, oxygen imports from India came to a halt. Reports of hospital deaths due to oxygen shortages also surfaced.