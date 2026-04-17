Commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman passes away
Commerce ministry secretary Mahbubur Rahman passed away early on Friday at a hospital in the capital. He was 58.
He breathed his last around 6:25 am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, said Md Kamal Hossain, senior information officer of the ministry.
The secretary was admitted to the hospital on 13 April following a sharp drop in blood platelet levels. He was later diagnosed with malaria. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Mahbubur Rahman was an officer of the 13th BCS (Customs and Excise) cadre. He began his career as an assistant commissioner at the National Board of Revenue under the Internal Resources Division of the Ministry of Finance.
He later served in various key positions in the Customs and VAT departments for around one and a half decades.
Until December 2010, he worked as deputy commissioner, joint commissioner and additional commissioner at different Customs Houses, Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerates, as well as the National Board of Revenue, demonstrating efficiency and professionalism.
He was later promoted to the rank of secretary and most recently served as secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, where he was dedicated to advancing the country’s trade and economic development.