Commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman passes away

The secretary was admitted to the hospital on 13 April following a sharp drop in blood platelet levels. He was later diagnosed with malaria. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Mahbubur Rahman was an officer of the 13th BCS (Customs and Excise) cadre. He began his career as an assistant commissioner at the National Board of Revenue under the Internal Resources Division of the Ministry of Finance.

He later served in various key positions in the Customs and VAT departments for around one and a half decades.