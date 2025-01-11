Bangladesh

US congress invites 3 BNP leaders to National Prayer Breakfast

BSS
Dhaka
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. (from left to right)BSS

US Congress has invited BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and two other senior BNP leaders in the 'National Prayer Breakfast' programme in Washington DC on 5-6 February.

BNP secretary general received the invitation letter yesterday, media cell member of BNP Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed BSS today.

Two other BNP leaders invited in the breakfast meeting are- Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member and Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

National Prayer Breakfast is an annual programme held in Washington, DC, on the first Thursday of February every year under the leadership of US Congress.

It is a platform for political and religious leaders to come together through prayer and interfaith dialogue.

