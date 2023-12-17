Mirza Fakhrul’s bail: HC to hold rule hearing on 3 Jan

The High Court has scheduled a hearing on the rule regarding the bail petition of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), for 3 January.
The bench, consisting of Justice Md Selim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin, made the decision on Sunday.
In a case of attacking the chief justice's residence, the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s court turned down the bail petition of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on 22 November.
Later, the BNP leader sought bail from the High Court on 5 December. The court heard the petition on 7 December and issued a rule, asking why he should not be granted bail. It ordered the state lawyers to respond within a week.
On 14 December, the lawyers of Mirza Fakhrul presented the rule before the court, requesting a date for hearing. The court then scheduled the rule hearing for Sunday, 17 December.
During the hearing, Jainul Abedin and Sagir Hossain Leon argued on behalf of the BNP leader, while deputy attorney general BM Abdur Rafel represented the state.
Sagir Hossain Leon told Prothom Alo that the High Court scheduled the rule hearing for 3 January.
The chief justice’s residence came under attack during the grand rally of BNP On 28 October.
A case was filed with the Ramna police station regarding the incident on the next day, leading to the arrest of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir immediately.