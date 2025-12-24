Five US lawmakers write to Chief Adviser, urge free, fair elections

Five US lawmakers have written to Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government, urging that the government work with all political parties to ensure a free and fair national election in February.

The letter was sent on Tuesday to Professor Yunus by members of the US House of Representatives—Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Bill Huizenga and Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Chair and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on South and Central Asia

The letter was published on Tuesday on the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s website.