EC yet to receive govt instructions on holding referendum

The election commission (EC) has not yet formally begun preparations to hold a referendum simultaneously with the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.

As of yesterday, Tuesday, the EC secretariat had not received any official directive or letter from the government regarding the referendum. However, EC officials have been holding informal discussions among themselves on the matter.

The interim government has decided that a referendum will be held on the same day as the national election to implement the July National Charter, which outlines reforms across various sectors of the state.

The announcement was made on 13 November, the same day the order to implement the July National Charter (constitution amendment) was issued.

The government has already announced that the national parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February. EC’s preparations for the election are in their final stages. The election schedule may be announced in the first week of December. The EC will also be responsible for conducting the referendum.