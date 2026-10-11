Wholesale market on hospital land

A wholesale market is being built on a piece of land in Ashulia, Dhaka, earmarked for a private medical college. Local residents say the construction of the market amounts to a permanent takeover of the land, making it unlikely that a medical college will ever be built there.

The land where the market is being built belonged to Kamar Para School and College. According to local sources and documents, in 2010 the school’s then management committee allocated 164 decimals of its land for a medical college. The proposed institution was to be named Uttara Bangabandhu Medical College and Hospital.

Local residents say the Awami League was politically dominant at the time and wanted to establish the medical college under Bangabandhu’s name. After the July mass uprising, Awami League leaders left the area, and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists took control of everything. The wholesale market, they allege, is being built to serve the personal interests of those involved.

Kamar Para School and College was established in 1977 at the initiative of a club called Harirampur Cultural Association. The club is no longer active, although a few of its members are still alive. None of them agreed to speak officially.