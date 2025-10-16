CPB, 3 others won't sign July Charter over omission of independence declaration

Four left-leaning political parties have announced that they will not sign the July National Charter unless they receive the revised draft before the signing ceremony.

The parties are the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (BASAD), BASAD (Marxist), and Bangladesh JASAD.

The announcement was made at a press conference held on Thursday afternoon at the CPB office in Purana Paltan, Dhaka. The parties also demanded that the charter be amended before the signing ceremony takes place.

BASAD General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz delivered a written statement during the press conference.

He said,“At the inaugural event of the Consensus Commission, the Honorable Chief Adviser stated that only those issues unanimously agreed upon by all parties would be considered as consensus. We agreed with the Chief Adviser on this principle and participated in all meetings of the Consensus Commission, sharing our views. However, the final version of the July Charter that was sent to us on 14 October includes not only the unanimously agreed points but also proposals we had formally disagreed with through notes of dissent. Furthermore, the reasons for our dissent have not been properly documented.”