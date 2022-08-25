Pharmacies to remain open 24 hrs: Health minister

If the Dhaka city corporations said anything in this regard, the issue would be settled through discussions, he added.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) earlier declared that the pharmacies in the city will shut at 12:00am while the hospital pharmacies are allowed to operate until 2:00am.

The DSCC move triggered a huge public outcry on social media.

The reporters asked the health minister about the government stance in this regard on Thursday.

He categorically stated that no directive had been issued from the government fixing timeframe for operating pharmacies.