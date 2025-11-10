275 inmates die in 5yrs on way to hospital from prison

The numbers of inmates in the 74 prisons across the country is nearly 82,000. However, the number of permanent physicians for them is only two. There are allegations that the ailed inmates do not get proper treatment due various crises and mismanagement.

According to the figures from the Directorate of Prisons over the past five years, an average of 196 inmates dies in prisons each year. In four years and nine months, a total of 933 inmates have died. Among them, an average of 58 prisoners dies annually while being taken from prisons or prison hospitals to outside hospitals. Over the four years and nine months, 275 inmates died on the way to hospitals.

Prison officials said physicians are posted to prison hospitals on ‘deputation’ or ‘attachment’. However, they are usually reluctant to stay there as there are no promotion opportunities, the workload is heavy, and despite being BCS cadre officers, they have to work under non-cadre officials.