New circular with 20,000 govt jobs awaits announcement
The public administration ministry is set to announce new circulars with 20,000 new government jobs soon.
An official of the ministry confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying the announcement is likely to be made in the afternoon on Sunday.
According to him, all the 20,000 positions will be of officer level. The authorities will make it clear in the announcement whether the recruitments will be carried out under regular civil service examination (BCS), or a special one.
Public administration secretary Mokhlesur Rahman will hold a press briefing and disclose the recruitments in detail, the official added.