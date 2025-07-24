Former chief justice Khairul Haque detained in Dhaka

Former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque has been detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He was taken into custody around 8:30 am today, Thursday, from a residence in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

The news of his detention was confirmed by DB’s Joint Commissioner Nasirul Islam. He told Prothom Alo that the former Chief Justice had been brought to the DB office on Minto Road in Dhaka.