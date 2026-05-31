585 children have died so far from measles and its symptoms

In the last 24 hours (from 8:00 am Saturday to 8:00 am Sunday), two more children died in the country from measles symptoms. During this period, 1,377 people contracted measles or exhibited measles symptoms. Among them, 53 children were confirmed to have measles, while 1,324 children showed symptoms of the disease.

The two children who died from measles symptoms passed away in Dhaka and Barishal. This information was released today, Sunday, in the measles report by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).