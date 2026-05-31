585 children have died so far from measles and its symptoms
In the last 24 hours (from 8:00 am Saturday to 8:00 am Sunday), two more children died in the country from measles symptoms. During this period, 1,377 people contracted measles or exhibited measles symptoms. Among them, 53 children were confirmed to have measles, while 1,324 children showed symptoms of the disease.
The two children who died from measles symptoms passed away in Dhaka and Barishal. This information was released today, Sunday, in the measles report by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, a total of 495 children are reported to have died in the country from measles symptoms since 15 March. During this same period, 90 children died after being confirmed positive for measles. In total, 585 children have passed away.
According to data from DGHS, 70,936 children have developed measles symptoms since March 15 of this year. During this timeframe, 56,886 children were admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms. However, among them, 52,841 children have recovered and returned home from the hospital.
DGHS also noted that since 15 March, measles has been confirmed in 9,049 children across the country.