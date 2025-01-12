Armed Forces' magistracy power extended by 60 days
The magistracy power of officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force have been extended for another 60 days with effect from 14 January.
The public administration ministry issued a notification in this regard on Sunday (12 Jan).
According to the notification, commissioned officers holding the rank of captain and above in the Bangladesh Armed Forces have been granted special executive magistrate powers across the country.
Besides, military officers serving on deputation in the Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have also been vested with the same authority.
The powers, conferred under sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95(2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133, and 142 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, will remain effective for a period of 60 days from the date of the notification.
This move ensures the extended involvement of armed forces officials in executive magistracy roles for maintaining law and order across the country.