World Bank vice president for South Asia Region arrives in Dhaka
The World Bank vice president for the South Asia Region, Martin Raiser arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday.
During his two-day visit, Raiser will meet with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Adviser for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, and other senior government officials, said the lending agency on Wednesday.
The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh after its independence. Since then, the Bank has committed about $44 billion to Bangladesh, mostly in grants or concessional credits.
Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing programme supported by the World Bank Group’s International Development Association (IDA).