BNP men to join rally according to strategy: Khulna city BNP convener

Buses will remain suspended for two days, the day before and on the day of the rally. To what extent will it affect the grand rally?
The responses we are getting from the people convince us that the influx of people cannot be resisted by imposing restrictions and stopping vehicles. A rally of a political party cannot be fueled by hatching conspiracies.
These have been seen in the past as well. Bus and water transport operations were halted, but even then people attended the rallies. This will happen this time too.
Do you think suspending buses is a part of a conspiracy?
It is crystal clear. There is no other reason behind halting transport on 21 and 22 October. It is nothing but to thwart the grand rally.
The leaders and activists in Chattogram and Mymensingh came under attack on the way to join the rallies. Are you prepared for such assaults in Khulna?
We have taken this matter into consideration from the very outset. We have requested all, including the administration, to assist us in holding the rally successfully in Khulna.
Letters were sent on behalf of Khulna city and district unit BNP to the bus owners' association, the truck owners' association, bus workers union and truck workers union of Rupsa and Bagerhat, and Sener Bazar and Terkhada routes in a bid to ensure the transport movement.
But what we observed was that they announced the suspension of bus operations all of a sudden. However, we have some strategies ready, keeping the situations of past two rallies in Mymensingh and Chattogram in mind.
In the past, you alleged that police had harassed the leaders and activists of BNP before the grand rally in Khulna was brought out. What is the current scenario?
From Wednesday, police started raiding the houses of BNP leaders and activists in different places of Khulna. They are creating panic. We think they will continue their efforts to harass and intimidate the BNP leaders and activists. These will happen until the rally is held. Despite that, the march of people towards the rally venue cannot be blocked.
Who are intimidating the BNP leaders and activists?
The administration and the ruling party, Awami-League (AL), are doing so. However, our leaders and activists are charged up. They are preparing to come to the grand rally.
Will it be possible to gather hundreds of thousands of people in this given circumstance?
The bus and water transport movements were suspended. We will use the transport which will remain out of the purview of the closure. Enthusiasm has skyrocketed among the people due to the resistance -- the reason that will increase the gathering. People will join the rally by any means. They even would walk to the rally.
Strategies have been adopted separately on how the leaders and activists will come to the rally from the respective upazilas. The strategy cannot be disclosed.
Many have raised the question that the rally venue, Sonali Bank Chattor, is too narrow to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of people. How will you hold the grand rally in such a narrow space?
Sonali Bank Chattor is not a narrow space. You will see the Shibbari intersection if you stand up at the chattor. Not only the rally venue, but also the areas across the Khulna city will be filled up with huge crowds on that day.
BNP's former central oraganising secretary Nazrul Islam Monju, former city general secretary MD Moniruzzaman and his followers would join the public gathering in Khulna. They will hold a press briefing today over the issue. What is your opinion?
The existing committees of Khulna city and district have formed convening committees in 31 wards and three unions since 9 December.
During the last 14 years, they (Monju-Moni) could not do so. We did the job in the last nine to ten months. We will arrange the councils soon after the grand rally.
Now, if anybody seeks pardon from the central committee by realising their own mistakes, the high command will take a decision concerning the matter. I have no comment over their presence or absence in the rally.