BNP men to join rally according to strategy: Khulna city BNP convener

BNP will hold a grand rally in Khulna on Saturday. The party has planned to draw more crowds to the rally than in Mymensingh and Chattogram.

BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram were the victims of sporadic attacks and resistance on the way to the rally venue and all transports operations in Mymensingh were suspended without announcement.

This time, the bus movement in Khulna has been halted two days before the scheduled grand rally. Under the circumstances, Khulna city BNP convener Shafiqul Alam alias Mona spoke at length with Prothom Alo over the issue.