Portfolios of Prime Minister’s 10 advisers assigned

Responsibilities have been distributed among the 10 advisors to the Prime Minister, who received ministerial state ministerial status.

This information was announced in a circular from the Cabinet Division today, Tuesday.

According to the Rules of Business, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman allocated these responsibilities.

Among the advisors with the status of ministers, Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed (Mirza Abbas), Nazrul Islam Khan, and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed have been appointed as political advisors.

Additionally, Md Ismail Jabiullah has been given responsibility as an advisor for public administration, and Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir for the Ministry of Finance and Planning.