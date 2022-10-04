Blackout in Dhaka, some other divisions

Three officials of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) confirmed the collapse to Prothom Alo. It is still uncertain how long the system will take to be restored.
The reason and origin of the grid failure are yet to be ascertained. The PGCB is trying to resume power supply and managed to restore the supply up to Tongi near Dhaka.
Bikash Dewan, managing director of DPDC, and Amir Kausar Ali, managing director of DESCO, told Prothom Alo that there is no electricity in the whole of Dhaka since 2:05 pm. The PGCB is trying to resume electricity supply quickly.