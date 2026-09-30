Questions raised over upper house; PM’s tenure should not be capped

Representatives of television and online news outlets, as well as people who regularly attend talk-shows, have questioned whether there is a need for an upper house of parliament in a country such as Bangladesh.

Some also argued that it would be inappropriate to introduce a provision limiting an individual to a maximum of 10 years as prime minister.

The views were expressed on Tuesday at a consultation meeting between the parliamentary special committee on constitutional reform and representatives of television and online news outlets and talk-show commentators.

The meeting was held in the Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

Following the meeting, Special Committee Chairman and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed briefed journalists at Parliament’s Media Centre on the discussions.

He said some participants had questioned whether a bicameral parliament was necessary at all in Bangladesh, given its unitary system of government. Some had proposed reconsidering the issue.