Special committee’s consultation
Questions raised over upper house; PM’s tenure should not be capped
According to a July Charter proposal, an individual could serve as prime minister for a maximum of 10 years
30 political parties, including the BNP, had agreed to the proposal. Yesterday, however, an objection was raised against it
Representatives of television and online news outlets, as well as people who regularly attend talk-shows, have questioned whether there is a need for an upper house of parliament in a country such as Bangladesh.
Some also argued that it would be inappropriate to introduce a provision limiting an individual to a maximum of 10 years as prime minister.
The views were expressed on Tuesday at a consultation meeting between the parliamentary special committee on constitutional reform and representatives of television and online news outlets and talk-show commentators.
The meeting was held in the Cabinet Room of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).
Following the meeting, Special Committee Chairman and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed briefed journalists at Parliament’s Media Centre on the discussions.
He said some participants had questioned whether a bicameral parliament was necessary at all in Bangladesh, given its unitary system of government. Some had proposed reconsidering the issue.
He further said there had been consensus in the July National Charter on establishing a bicameral parliament and that the special committee intended to proceed accordingly. If the proposals raised at the consultation were considered by the various parties in parliament, he said, they could be examined further.
One proposal in the July National Charter states that a provision would be introduced limiting an individual to a maximum of 10 years in office as prime minister. All 30 parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), had agreed to the proposal. At Tuesday’s consultation, however, some participants expressed opposition to it.
After the meeting, Salahuddin Ahmed also said some participants had described such a 10-year limit as undemocratic. The committee, however, said the proposal to set a 10-year limit had originally come from BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman. According to the committee, the proposal was made with the aim of preventing the establishment of an individual-based authoritarian system.
Salahuddin Ahmed said the BNP had not changed its position. He added that the matter could be discussed if the Opposition raised a proposal on it in parliament.
Asked whether there was scope for concessions on issues in the July National Charter on which the BNP holds a differing position, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “If the Opposition joins the discussions and seeks to depart from certain provisions of the July National Charter through dialogue, that too can be discussed. However, we intend to implement the July National Charter as it was formulated and signed. If the Opposition has anything to say on any particular issue, that can be addressed through consensus. But for that, they have to come to the discussions.”
According to sources at the consultation, proposals and suggestions were made on establishing a permanent framework for a caretaker government, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, creating a balance between the powers of the prime minister and the president, and involving the opposition in the process of amending the Constitution.
Speaking on the proposed upper house of parliament, some participants said the existing unicameral parliament had yet to become fully effective. They questioned how effective a bicameral legislature would be and said its establishment would also increase the state’s expenditure.
Special Committee Chairman Salahuddin Ahmed told journalists that the committee had yet to decide what form a caretaker government should take or who should be included in it. He said the July Charter contained differing views, or notes of dissent, on some aspects of the issue.
He said an open discussion was needed on how a caretaker government should be constituted and what form the government should take. Parliament would consider whichever proposal was deemed appropriate, he said.
The special committee chairman further said that some participants at the consultation had proposed changes to the Constitution’s preamble and to the fundamental principles of state policy. Participants were asked to submit their proposals in writing.
Among those attending the consultation were chorcha.com editor Sohrab Hassan, Bangla Vision Chief Editor Abdul Hai Siddique, Asian TV CEO Hasnain Khurshed, Jamuna Television CEO Fahim Ahmed, RTV Head of News Ilias Hossain and Dhaka Stream Editor-in-Chief Iftekhar Mahmud.
The talk-show commentators present included Shakhawat Hossain Sayantha, Abdun Noor Tushar and Sahed Alam.
Members of the special committee present under the chairmanship of Salahuddin Ahmed included Nurul Islam Moni, Zainul Abedin, Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki, Nurul Haque, Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, Farzana Sharmin and Mahmudul Haque.