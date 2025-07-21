Uttara plane crash
Uncle cries out, 'Her two hands and face are burned!'
Fahad Nion was wailing on the floor of Room No. 520 at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institution in the capital.
He was weeping and clutching the burnt clothes of his fourth grader niece Mehrin.
Fahad said, "She is so innocent. Her two hands and face have been burned. This is her dress. She is very innocent. She studies throughout the day."
Mehrin received burn injuries when a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into the Milestone School and College at Uttara in the capital.
The aircraft crash happened at around 1:30pm on Monday. A fire broke out immediately. Mehrin is a student of this school and a resident at Diabari area of Uttara.
Fahad said, "The aircraft crashed near her classroom. Being informed about the fire, I looked for her for 2 to 3 hours but couldn't find her. Later, her teacher informed us over phone that Mehrin was at the burn unit. Later, I came here. I saw her two hands have been burned. Her face has also burned."