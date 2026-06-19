Poet Al Mujahidi passes away

Speaking to Prothom Alo, his daughter Mariyama said her father had been battling multiple illnesses for nearly two years. He had undergone two cardiac stent procedures and contracted chikungunya in July last year. He later developed kidney complications. He was admitted to United Hospital on 23 April and was taken to his residence in Sector 10 of Uttara on 26 May after his condition showed some improvement. When his health deteriorated again, he was admitted to Crescent Hospital in Uttara on 4 June . Physicians said at the time that the functioning of several organs, including his kidneys and heart, had declined.

She further said that as his condition worsened, Al Mujahidi was readmitted to United Hospital on 15 June. He was placed on life support the following day. On Friday, he suffered a severe cardiac arrest. Physicians declared him dead at 1:40 pm.