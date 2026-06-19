Poet Al Mujahidi passes away
Noted poet Al Mujahidi is no more. He passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital at 1:40 pm on Friday.
He was 83.
Al Mujahidi had been suffering from various health complications for a long time. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Parveen, son Shabib Al Mujahidi, daughter Mariyama Jabin Al Mujahidi, grandchildren, and numerous admirers.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, his daughter Mariyama said her father had been battling multiple illnesses for nearly two years. He had undergone two cardiac stent procedures and contracted chikungunya in July last year. He later developed kidney complications. He was admitted to United Hospital on 23 April and was taken to his residence in Sector 10 of Uttara on 26 May after his condition showed some improvement. When his health deteriorated again, he was admitted to Crescent Hospital in Uttara on 4 June . Physicians said at the time that the functioning of several organs, including his kidneys and heart, had declined.
She further said that as his condition worsened, Al Mujahidi was readmitted to United Hospital on 15 June. He was placed on life support the following day. On Friday, he suffered a severe cardiac arrest. Physicians declared him dead at 1:40 pm.
Mariyama said funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised. However, there is a preliminary decision to bury the poet at the Mirpur Intellectuals' Graveyard on Saturday.
Al Mujahidi was born on 19 June 1943, in Tangail. He served as literary editor of the daily Ittefaq for more than three decades. A recipient of the Ekushey Padak, Al Mujahidi authored more than 50 books, including over 20 volumes of poetry. In addition to poetry, he also wrote novels, short stories and children's literature.
Following his death, Opposition leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman expressed condolences in a Facebook post.