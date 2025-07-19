Dhaka's first planned residential area, Wari

House number 38 on Rankin Street is locally known as the Dholla zamindar house. A visit to the Dholla House on 5 May revealed that the building still stands in its original form. Built with red brick, the house combines elements of European and Indo-Saracenic architecture. Though its sheen has faded, the intricately carved verandas and finely crafted iron grilles still survive. The wooden stair railings feature beautiful carvings, though they are now quite worn. The stairs are made of stone.

An elderly local resident speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Since the Pakistan era, this building has suffered from neglect and misuse in various ways. It’s painful to witness such a historically and aesthetically significant structure gradually vanish before our eyes.”

Rankin Street now throbs with business activities, with many residential plots occupied by multi-storey commercial buildings. On several plots, entire buildings have been developed to house business establishments. On plot number 42 of Rankin Street stands the multi-storey AK Famous Tower, home to well-known retail brands like Aarong and Bishwo Rang.

The adjacent Larmini Street is similarly lined with multi-storey commercial buildings. However, in Larmini, one also finds aesthetically designed apartment complexes that blend modern architecture with heritage elements. A 14-storey building named Max Burj-e-Samir has been constructed on plot number 24,

Sajjad Hossain, the building’s manager, said the apartment complex was built in keeping with Mughal architectural traditions on a plot measuring one bigha and two kathas. Ceramic bricks were used in the masonry of the walls. The architects designed the building in a way that ensures all 52 flats receive ample natural light and ventilation.

The ground floor of the apartment features a flowing water installation, and the surrounding open spaces are adorned with beautiful orchids and flowering plants. As a result, the apartment remains cool even in extreme heat. Max Burj-e-Samir offers all the modern amenities of urban living, including a children's play area, a badminton court, a sky-view swimming pool, a barbecue zone, and a party center. Each floor of the 14-storey apartment building has a garden filled with flowers and orchids, lending a magical charm to every level.