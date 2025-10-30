Illegal handsets to be blocked from 16 Dec, here’s how to check yours

All illegal mobile phones in Bangladesh will be blocked from 16 December. For that the government is preparing to launch a system called the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR).

According to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), under this new system, only approved, standard, and legally imported handsets will be able to connect to mobile networks. Phones with illegal or cloned IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers will not be allowed network access.

During a press conference held Wednesday at the BTRC headquarters in Agargaon, special assistant to the chief adviser for posts, telecommunications and information technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb said that according to the Bangladesh Bank’s 2024 report, 73 per cent of digital fraud in the country is committed using illegal devices and SIMs.

He added that the NEIR system would help reduce such crimes. Illegal handsets also cause an estimated Tk 5 billion (Tk 500 crore) in annual revenue losses to the government.