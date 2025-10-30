Illegal handsets to be blocked from 16 Dec, here’s how to check yours
All illegal mobile phones in Bangladesh will be blocked from 16 December. For that the government is preparing to launch a system called the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR).
According to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), under this new system, only approved, standard, and legally imported handsets will be able to connect to mobile networks. Phones with illegal or cloned IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers will not be allowed network access.
During a press conference held Wednesday at the BTRC headquarters in Agargaon, special assistant to the chief adviser for posts, telecommunications and information technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb said that according to the Bangladesh Bank’s 2024 report, 73 per cent of digital fraud in the country is committed using illegal devices and SIMs.
He added that the NEIR system would help reduce such crimes. Illegal handsets also cause an estimated Tk 5 billion (Tk 500 crore) in annual revenue losses to the government.
What to do before buying a new handset
The BTRC has advised that from 16 December, anyone purchasing a mobile phone, whether from a retail outlet, online store, or e-commerce platform, must first verify the phone’s validity. Buyers are also recommended to keep their purchase receipts. If the handset is valid, it will automatically be registered in the NEIR system.
How to check if your mobile phone is valid
Step 1: Go to your phone’s message option and type: KYD<space>15-digit IMEI number (for example: KYD 123456789012345).
Step 2: Send the message to 16002.
Step 3: You will receive a reply SMS confirming if your handset is valid or not.
Registering phones purchased or received from abroad
Mobile phones legally purchased or received as gifts from abroad will initially remain active on the network.
Within 30 days, users will receive an SMS instructing them to submit the required details online. After verification, only the valid handsets will remain active.
Registration for handsets purchased from abroad or received as gift
Step 1: Visit the NEIR portal- neir.btrc.gov.bd and register for a personal account.
Step 2: Go to the ‘Special Registration’ section and enter the phone’s IMEI number.
Step 3: Upload scanned copies or photos of required documents (passport with visa/immigration stamp, purchase receipt, etc.) and submit the form
Step 4: If valid, the phone will be automatically registered. If invalid, the user will receive an SMS and the handset will be disconnected from the network.
Users can also complete this process with help from mobile operator customer care centres. According to baggage rules, a person entering Bangladesh may bring one personal handset (previously used on a local network) duty-free, and one additional handset with duty paid.
Documents required for special registration
For purchased phones:
Scanned copy or photo of the personal details page of the passport.
Scanned copy or photo of the page showing the arrival immigration seal.
Scanned copy or photo of the purchase receipt.
Scanned copy or photo of customs duty payment proof (in case of more than one handset).
For gifted phones:
Scanned copy or photo of the personal details page of the passport.
Scanned copy or photo of the page showing the arrival immigration seal.
Scanned copy or photo of customs duty payment proof (in case of more than one handset).
Scanned copy or photo of the purchase receipt.
Scanned copy or photo of the declaration letter from the person giving the gift.
For phones received via air mail:
Scanned copy or photo of the personal details page of the sender’s passport (as applicable).
Scanned copy or photo of the recipient’s national ID.
Scanned copy or photo of the purchase receipt.
Scanned copy or photo of customs duty payment proof (in case of more than one handset)
Checking status of currently used handsets
All mobile phones currently in use on Bangladeshi networks will be automatically registered by 16 December. Users do not need to register these devices separately. To check your phone’s current registration status:
Step 1: Dial *16161# from your handset.
Step 2: Enter your 15-digit IMEI number when prompted.
Step 3: You will receive a SMS showing your handset’s current registration status.
However, this service is also available through the NEIR portal or any mobile operator customer care centre.
How to de-register a handset
From 16 December, anyone planning to sell or transfer ownership of their handse must de-register it first. During de-registration, one will need to provide the last four digits of their national ID (NID).
One can de-register their handset through:
(a) NEIR Citizen Portal (neir.btrc.gov.bd).
(b) MNO (Mobile Network Operator) Portal
(c) Mobile app
(d) USSD channel (*16161#)
Conditions for de-registration
(a) The SIM used in the handset must be registered under their own NID.
(b) For handsets with cloned or duplicate IMEIs, the next user’s SIM number must be provided as additional information.
De-registration for corporate SIM users
Corporate SIM users will receive an SMS within 30 days asking them to submit their personal NID details via USSD or the Citizen Portal.
De-registration can then be done using either the personal NID or the Key Contact Point (KCP)’s NID. If not updated, only the KCP’s NID information can be used for de-registration.
How to block a phone if lost or stolen
If a customer’s handset is stolen or lost, it can be locked or unlocked at any time via the Citizen Portal (neir.btrc.gov.bd), the NEIR mobile app, or a mobile operator’s customer-care centre.
Customers who do not have internet access may use the USSD channel (*16161#) or call 121 to receive NEIR assistance through their mobile operator’s customer-care centre.
Guidelines for handset manufacturers and importers
Currently, the manufacturing companies registered with the commission produce most of the handsets required to meet domestic demand. In addition, registered vendors import a limited number of handset models that cannot be produced locally.
Requirements for handset manufacturing or import
(a) Handsets must be manufactured or imported in accordance with the commission’s issued guidelines.
(b) The IMEI numbers of all manufactured or imported handsets must be submitted to the commission in the prescribed format before they are marketed.
(c) If the IMEI numbers are not submitted to the commission before marketing, even legally produced or imported handsets will not be allowed to connect to the network.
Requirements for handset sellers
(a) Sellers must verify the IMEI numbers before receiving handset deliveries from manufacturers or importers.
(b) Sellers must refrain from selling handsets with fake or duplicate IMEI numbers (those not listed in the BTRC database), as such devices will not be able to connect to the network.
For any information or assistance regarding NEIR, customers can dial the BTRC helpdesk number 100 or their mobile operator’s customer-care number 121. Information is also available at the customer-care centres of all mobile operators.