Bangladesh, Kuwait agree to strengthen ties in politics, economy, and defence

In the first-ever political consultation meeting between the two countries, both sides reached a consensus on enhancing their longstanding friendly ties and transforming them into a more robust and multidimensional partnership.

The announcement was made in a joint statement issued on Sunday evening, following the political consultation meeting at the Foreign Secretary level held earlier in the day at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka.

The meeting was led by Bangladesh's Secretary (Bilateral) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nazrul Islam, and Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Hayat also paid a courtesy call on foreign adivser Md Touhid Hossain at his office.

Speaking to reporters at the foreign ministry after the courtesy call, Ambassador Hayat said that Bangladesh and Kuwait would soon sign several new agreements to strengthen cooperation, particularly in labour-related matters.