Political consultation
Bangladesh, Kuwait agree to strengthen ties in politics, economy, and defence
In the first-ever political consultation meeting between the two countries, both sides reached a consensus on enhancing their longstanding friendly ties and transforming them into a more robust and multidimensional partnership.
The announcement was made in a joint statement issued on Sunday evening, following the political consultation meeting at the Foreign Secretary level held earlier in the day at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka.
The meeting was led by Bangladesh's Secretary (Bilateral) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nazrul Islam, and Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat.
Following the meeting, Ambassador Hayat also paid a courtesy call on foreign adivser Md Touhid Hossain at his office.
Speaking to reporters at the foreign ministry after the courtesy call, Ambassador Hayat said that Bangladesh and Kuwait would soon sign several new agreements to strengthen cooperation, particularly in labour-related matters.
Referring to the formal political consultation, he said discussions prioritised key areas such as food security, cyber security, education and higher education, student and teacher exchange programmes, military cooperation, and the employment of Bangladeshi workers in Kuwait. The two sides reached a consensus on expanding collaboration in these sectors, and several new agreements are expected to be signed soon.
Ambassador Hayat mentioned that he met with the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh and other senior officials in the morning. Later, he participated in the bilateral meeting and handed over a letter from Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali, to the Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh, underscoring the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.
He expressed Kuwait’s deep gratitude for Bangladesh’s unwavering support during the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait in 1990, recalling that over 5,000 Bangladeshi troops had assisted in mine clearance and humanitarian efforts.
The Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister also stated that the meeting discussed increasing civil aviation cooperation and expanding flight operations. Currently, Kuwait Airways operates seven flights a week, Jazeera Airways operates 14, and Biman Bangladesh Airlines operates three. He said both countries have agreed to introduce new routes and increase flight frequency, with implementation expected soon.
He added that preparations are underway to sign a new agreement on labour cooperation, which is likely to be finalised during an upcoming high-level visit.
Joint statement highlights
During the first political consultation between the two countries, it was agreed that the meetings will be held alternately in Dhaka and Kuwait City every two years. Both sides also agreed to promote high-level visits and exchanges between officials, business communities, and cultural representatives.
The two sides reviewed their defence cooperation, acknowledged Bangladesh’s contributions under the "Operation Kuwait Reconstruction" initiative, and agreed to enhance collaboration in training, disaster response, and cybersecurity.
They also reviewed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) under discussion and agreed to align workforce cooperation with "Kuwait Vision 2035".
Both parties emphasized increasing trade and investment in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, ICT, and halal food. They agreed to reactivate the Joint Trade Committee and to organise the Bangladesh-Kuwait Business Forum in 2026.
The meeting also expressed satisfaction with the support provided by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and agreed to explore new opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, climate-resilient infrastructure, and aviation connectivity.