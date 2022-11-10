Prevent further encroachments on Cox’s Bazar beach: HC

Following the report, the court disposed of the contempt of court charge.
Senior lawyer Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for the deputy commissioner in the court while senior advocate Manzil Morshed for the writ petitioner.
On 25 August, HC summoned the deputy commissioner on contempt charge for failing to remove encroachments from the beach.
On 7 June in 2011, HC ordered the authorities concerned to remove all illegal establishments from Cox’s Bazar beach within 24 hours and halt further construction, following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), an NGO.
On 7 February this year, HRPB president Manzil Morshed, a lawyer by profession, issued a contempt of court notice. As no action was taken even after the notice, a contempt plea was filed in the HC.