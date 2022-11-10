Prevent further encroachments on Cox’s Bazar beach: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to prevent further encroachments on the Cox’s Bazar sea beach.

The HC bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order exempting deputy commissioner of Cox’s Bazar district Mamunur Rashid from contempt of court charge for failing to remove encroachments from the beach.

Cox’s Bazar DC Mamunur Rashid submitted a report to the court on Wednesday, stating that 260 illegal establishments in Baliari and 417 in Sugandha Point of Cox’s Bazar Beach have been evicted.