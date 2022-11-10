Bangladesh

Prevent further encroachments on Cox’s Bazar beach: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to prevent further encroachments on the Cox’s Bazar sea beach.

The HC bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order exempting deputy commissioner of Cox’s Bazar district Mamunur Rashid from contempt of court charge for failing to remove encroachments from the beach.

Cox’s Bazar DC Mamunur Rashid submitted a report to the court on Wednesday, stating that 260 illegal establishments in Baliari and 417 in Sugandha Point of Cox’s Bazar Beach have been evicted.

Following the report, the court disposed of the contempt of court charge.

Senior lawyer Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for the deputy commissioner in the court while senior advocate Manzil Morshed for the writ petitioner.

On 25 August, HC summoned the deputy commissioner on contempt charge for failing to remove encroachments from the beach.

On 7 June in 2011, HC ordered the authorities concerned to remove all illegal establishments from Cox’s Bazar beach within 24 hours and halt further construction, following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), an NGO.

On 7 February this year, HRPB president Manzil Morshed, a lawyer by profession, issued a contempt of court notice. As no action was taken even after the notice, a contempt plea was filed in the HC.

