PM prioritises Bangladesh’s interests, dignity in UNGA engagements: Mahdi Amin

Mahdi Amin, also spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), made the remarks at a press conference at Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations at 8:00 pm (New York Time).

He said the Prime Minister’s programmes on the first day were divided into several categories, including personal, multilateral, regional, bilateral engagements, Rohingya crisis-related discussions and meetings with development partners.

At the beginning of the day, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his spouse Zubaida Rahman attended a breakfast hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in honour of world leaders and their spouses.

Later, the Prime Minister attended the high level general debate of the 81st session of UNGA.

Mahdi Amin said leading a small delegation, the Prime Minister’s visit is a significant matter for Bangladesh.

He said the Prime Minister held separate meetings with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Maldivian Vice-President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef on the first day.