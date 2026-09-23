PM prioritises Bangladesh’s interests, dignity in UNGA engagements: Mahdi Amin
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman prioritised the interests of Bangladesh and its people, while enhancing the country’s dignity on the global stage through his 10 engagements on the first day of New York visit to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said his Adviser Mahdi Amin today, Wednesday.
“After the first day, what we have observed is that the Prime Minister has ensured how to prioritise Bangladesh’s interests and put the people’s interests first, and how to further uphold Bangladesh’s dignity on the global stage as an elected head of the government,” he said.
Mahdi Amin, also spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), made the remarks at a press conference at Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations at 8:00 pm (New York Time).
He said the Prime Minister’s programmes on the first day were divided into several categories, including personal, multilateral, regional, bilateral engagements, Rohingya crisis-related discussions and meetings with development partners.
At the beginning of the day, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his spouse Zubaida Rahman attended a breakfast hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in honour of world leaders and their spouses.
Later, the Prime Minister attended the high level general debate of the 81st session of UNGA.
Mahdi Amin said leading a small delegation, the Prime Minister’s visit is a significant matter for Bangladesh.
He said the Prime Minister held separate meetings with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Maldivian Vice-President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef on the first day.
During the meetings, discussions were held on further strengthening existing relations with the two countries and expanding cooperation in various areas, including people-to-people connectivity, tourism, education and health, he added.
Mahdi Amin said the Prime Minister also held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in various multilateral areas. The Turkish President also invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit Türkiye, he added.
Regarding the meeting with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, Mahdi Amin said they discussed the law and order situation in Haiti and the possibility of utilising Bangladesh’s experience in UN peacekeeping operations there.
Highlighting the importance of the Rohingya crisis in the first day’s discussions, the adviser said the Prime Minister held meetings with UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar Julie Bishop and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih.
He said the discussions focused on international cooperation to create a conducive environment for the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister will attend a high-level side event on the Rohingya crisis at the UN on Wednesday, he said, adding that the event is being jointly organised by Bangladesh and The Gambia.
Mahdi Amin said the Prime Minister also met World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, where they discussed Bangladesh’s development priorities, economic progress and ways to further strengthen World Bank cooperation in development activities.
He said issues relating to the government’s priorities, including education, health, employment, trade, regulatory reforms and economic development, were discussed with the World Bank president.
The adviser said the scheduled meetings with the President of the European Council and Meta could not be held directly.
However, a high-level Bangladesh delegation held a meeting with Meta, where issues including Bangladesh’s large number of Meta users were discussed.
Mahdi Amin said the first day’s programmes covered personal and official events as well as regional, bilateral, multilateral and development cooperation issues.
He said the Prime Minister also attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump in honour of world leaders and their spouses.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will deliver his maiden address on behalf of Bangladesh at the UN General Assembly general debate on September 24.
Foreign Adviser Humaiun Kobir, Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly, Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Irene Zubaida Khan, among others, were present at the press conference.