UK, Bangladesh strengthen defence partnership with survey vessel sales agreement
The United Kingdom and the Bangladesh Navy have signed a government‑to‑government sales agreement for the former HMS Enterprise, an Echo‑class hydrographic and oceanographic survey vessel.
The signing ceremony was held at Bangladesh Navy Headquarters following extensive technical engagement between the Bangladesh Navy, the UK Ministry of Defence and Royal Navy, reports a press release.
The vessel, known for its distinguished service in survey operations, humanitarian support, and disaster‑response missions, will now help strengthen Bangladesh’s maritime security and regional stability efforts.
It will also provide hydrographic, oceanographic and scientific research capability and offer significant research opportunities for Bangladeshi universities.
The signing ceremony was attended by the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke; Defence Attaché at the British High Commission Dhaka, Commander Lee Norton; and UK Ministry of Defence Commercial Officer Nanise Qalobulawasaikabara, representing the UK Government.
From the Bangladesh side, Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff, and Rear Admiral Jahangir Adil Samdany, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Logistics), were present.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said, “The sale of this survey vessel reflects the deep trust and strong cooperation between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh.”
“HMS Enterprise served the Royal Navy with distinction, and we are proud to see her begin a new chapter supporting Bangladesh’s maritime capability and our shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Bay of Bengal,” she added.
The sale of the HMS Enterprise highlights the UK’s continued partnership with Bangladesh in enhancing maritime security and contributing to a prosperous, stable, free and open Indo-Pacific and Bay of Bengal.