UK, Bangladesh strengthen defence partnership with survey vessel sales agreement

The United Kingdom and the Bangladesh Navy have signed a government‑to‑government sales agreement for the former HMS Enterprise, an Echo‑class hydrographic and oceanographic survey vessel.

The signing ceremony was held at Bangladesh Navy Headquarters following extensive technical engagement between the Bangladesh Navy, the UK Ministry of Defence and Royal Navy, reports a press release.

The vessel, known for its distinguished service in survey operations, humanitarian support, and disaster‑response missions, will now help strengthen Bangladesh’s maritime security and regional stability efforts.