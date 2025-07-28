4 DIGs of police sent to force retirement
The government has sent four deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of police into forced retirement.
The Public Security Division under the home ministry disclosed the matter in separate notifications signed by Public Security Division senior secretary Nasimul Gani on the order of the president.
Those who have been sent to forced retirement are – DIG Atika Islam, attached to the Dhaka range DIG office, Md Mahbub Alam, DIG attached to Railway Police in Dhaka; Monir Hossain, DIG attached to Industrial Police; and AKM Nahidul Islam, DIG attached to Police Telecom in Dhaka, have been sent into retirement.
According to the notification, they have been sent to forced retirement from government service in public interest. They will receive retirement benefits as per rules. The order, issued in public interest, takes immediate effect.