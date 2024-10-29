Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre celebrates 9th Ayurveda Day
The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre of the high commission of India has celebrated the 9th Ayurveda Day on Tuesday.
The theme for Ayurveda Day 2024 was “Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health”. The programme brought together Ayurveda experts, practitioners, students, representatives from the pharmaceuticals sector, and eminent members of the Bangladeshi civil society.
Addressing the gathering, the acting high commissioner of India Pawan Badhe said India remains committed to working closely with Bangladesh to enhance cooperation in the field of Ayurveda and other traditional medicines.
He emphasised the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in the field of traditional medicines.
Sitesh Chandra Bachar from faculty of pharmacy at Dhaka University, Mokhlesur Rahman, head of research, Ayurvedic Research Centre for Musculoskeletal Disorder in Dhaka, Mohammad Zamal Uddin, deputy managing director of Hamdard Bangladesh Foundation, and Munawwar Husain Kazmi, academic chair at Hamdard University, instituted by the Ministry of AYUSH, India, shared their insights on the significance of Ayurveda in Bangladesh.
The meeting was followed by a live musical performance by renowned sitar player Ebadul Huq Shaikat. A number of stalls exhibiting various ayurvedic products and services available in Bangladesh was another interesting aspect of the evening.