Young ones will read books if their elders do

When elders in the family read books, children also develop a habit of reading. In families where parents or elders read regularly, 47.1 per cent of children and adolescents read books regularly. On the other hand, in families where elders do not read, this rate drops to 31.8 per cent. The role of the family is extremely important in developing children’s reading habits.

Printed books are still the primary choice for readers. About 87 per cent of the survey participants read printed books. Although the use of e-books or PDFs is comparatively higher among younger people, the overall demand for physical books still remains.

This picture has emerged from a recent survey. The survey, titled “The future of community Libraries in Bangladesh,” was conducted by Shaheed Baki Smriti Pathagar, an organisation under Pollima Sangsad in Khilgaon, Dhaka. The survey was led by the library’s secretary, Anisul Hossain.